FLORENCE, S.C. — More than a few hearty souls — almost 50 — turned out Saturday morning at Briggs Elementary School for the Love to Give 5K hosted by the Junior League of Florence.

The race, run to benefit Lighthouse Ministries, was the league's first but likely not its last.

"We're hoping to make this an annual event to support a number of nonprofits," said Kaylea Holt, a member of the Junior League and race director.

"I'm not a professional runner by any means, but I prefer to run when it's cold. I wouldn't mind it being 15-20 degrees warmer," Holt said. "The sun's out and it's not raining."

Christopher Tyree won the race with a time of 20:43 while Anna Todd was the top female finisher at 21:14. Female runners accounted for half of the top 10 race finishers.

Runners were treated to water, doughnuts, apples and oranges at the finish line and excused from hanging around for the medals ceremony.

Several runners skipped the goodies and headed straight for their soon-to-be-warm cars at the end of race, which was run with fast times and dominated by top female finishers.

From fleece jackets to balaclavas, Saturday's runners sported clothing not normally seen on a 5K course.

"We're about to find out," said Robin Hodge when asked if she was prepared to run the course in the weather.

Layered up with a brown fleece jacket, Robin Hodge was set to run with Troy Hodge, who sported a hoodie with the hoodie part of it deployed to his head.

"I have a ski mask too, going to try that out later," said Troy Hodge.

"We made sure to layer up really good, hopefully we'll be able to make it running the whole three miles," Robin Hodge said.

Cecilia Meggs, executive director for Lighthouse Ministries, said she appreciates the Junior League's generosity and efforts on behalf of the ministry.

"They decided to do this race for the first time and decided to pick Lighthouse Ministries as the nonprofit they'll support. I'm just so excited about it," Meggs said.

Meggs said the Lighthouse Ministries budget was completed before the fundraiser was announced so the donation will come in not already obligated.

"Wouldn't it be great if we could help more people in the community? Keeping them warm on a cold day like today by keeping them housed," Meggs said.