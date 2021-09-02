Runners hit Darlington Raceway Thursday evening to remember Sgt. Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The first race of the Labor Day Weekend at Darlington Thursday evening featured a starting field of about 200 which featured a pace of 12:30 a mile and an average completion time of 38:46.
With a time of 21:51 Jordan Galligan won the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at Darlington Raceway followed closely by Parker Lilly at 22:33.
Shawn Hendrix was the first female across the finish line with a time of 23:40 — ninth place overall in the race.
The event featured a 5K that covered the Cup pit road, portions of the track, the tunnel and an area outside the track before wrapping up at the start/finish line on the track. There was also a hot lap for the non-competitive types that just featured a walk around the storied, egg-shaped oval.
The race raises money for the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation which has a mission to unite communities with law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding.
Carraway, a Florence police sergeant, was one of seven officers shot on Oct. 3, 2018, while attempting to serve a warrant at a house in Vintage Place. He and Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner died of their wounds.
The race featured many law enforcement officers, including Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler and Katie Godwin, mother of Turner and Scot Williamson, one of the Florence police officers wounded in the shooting.
"This is exciting to see all the people out there. I'm super excited about it," said Allison Carraway, Terrence Carraway's widow. "It means that we get to keep continuing his legacy. It means we keep doing service."
Allison Carraway said she was glad that the race, which had previously been run under the lights and well into the fall, was moved up.
"I'm glad they brought the idea of moving it from the latter months to this weekend," Carraway said. "I'm thankful to Mr. (Kerry) Tharp (Darlington Raceway president) and NASCAR for doing this."