Runners hit Darlington Raceway Thursday evening to remember Sgt. Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The first race of the Labor Day Weekend at Darlington Thursday evening featured a starting field of about 200 which featured a pace of 12:30 a mile and an average completion time of 38:46.

With a time of 21:51 Jordan Galligan won the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at Darlington Raceway followed closely by Parker Lilly at 22:33.

Shawn Hendrix was the first female across the finish line with a time of 23:40 — ninth place overall in the race.

The event featured a 5K that covered the Cup pit road, portions of the track, the tunnel and an area outside the track before wrapping up at the start/finish line on the track. There was also a hot lap for the non-competitive types that just featured a walk around the storied, egg-shaped oval.

The race raises money for the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation which has a mission to unite communities with law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding.

Carraway, a Florence police sergeant, was one of seven officers shot on Oct. 3, 2018, while attempting to serve a warrant at a house in Vintage Place. He and Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner died of their wounds.