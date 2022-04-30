Runners hit Florence's trails Saturday in Flo-Town 5K

FLORENCE, S.C. — About 130 runners and walkers on Saturday morning hit the trails around the city's water treatment plant, Jeffries Creek and Freedom Florence for the Seventh Annual Flo-Town 5K.

"We ahve a great crowd today, great weather, a lot of walk-ups. We had about 130 registered. It's going to be a great day," Amanda Pope said. She is marketing, communications and municipal services director for the city of Florence.

While Saturday's race was the seventh annual, the city missed one and had to push another back in the year as a result of the COVID pandemic. Pope said it was good to get back on the original spring schedule.

The race grew out of the city's wellness committee and a couch-to-5Kprogram, Pope said.

Several entities were well represented Saturday, including the city of Florence, Florence County, G.E. Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield, Pope said.

"All the proceeds go to one of our city leagues, the Florence Track Club," Pope said. "It is a club that provides track opportunities for our youth. We're glad to help them out."

The race is unique among Florence races in that it isn't a road race, but a trail race.

We love the opportunity to showcase our Florence Trail System," Pope said. "This is a part of the trail in east Florence that is probably not as utilized. This is mostly on paths through the woods. We circle around the Freedom Florence pond. It's really a beautiful run and we love the opportunity to showcase our trails."

Kaleb Burroughs won Saturday's race with a time of 18:00 while Kaylanna Burroughs was the first female across the finish line at 22:15.