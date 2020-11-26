 Skip to main content
Runners hit the streets for Florence's Eighth Annual Turkey Trot
FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 100 registered runners hit the streets around Briggs Elementary School Thursday for Florence's eighth annual Turkey Trot.

The event was smaller than previous years, with 136 running this year, but it was still a good turnout in a time of COVID, said organizer Stephen Thompson.

The annual race raises money for missionaries from First Presbyterian Church working in Zambia, Thompson said.

Megan Rhodes was there with her family — those related to her and those from her workout group.

For Rhodes and many in her group this was the fourth or fifth year of running in the Florence event.

"It makes you feel good, you get your workout on then you can eat and feel OK about it," she said as she headed toward the starting line.

Thanksgiving dinner, she said, was set to cooking before the runners departed for the race.

Thomas Schnibben won this year's race with a time of 17:50 followed by Ross Procik at 18:10. Cassie Hitch was the first female across the finish line at 22:45 followed by Emily Procik at 22:54.

