FLORENCE, S.C. — For Thomas Schnibben and Taylor Barnes and a several other runners, Saturday's Run for Brighter Days was run between rain squalls. The remainder of the field finished in a deluge punctuated by thunder and lightning.

It was for a good cause, though.

The Jonathan Foundation and its fight to reduce teen suicides benefited from the race, which has been run for the last couple of years on a course at Lynches River County Park.

Schnibben and Barnes finished in under 19 minutes with Schnibben crossing the finish line at 17.36 and Barnes at 18:49, somewhat of a rarity in Pee Dee races to have the first female finisher be second across the line.

The two set a difficult pace to follow with the third-place runner, Christopher Tyree, across the line at 21:08.

"This is our biggest run yet; 205 registered last night, 72% turned out so far," said Lynn Bulloch, president and founder of the Jonathan Foundation.

In all, 151 people turned out under threatening weather conditions and 117 people persevered to the finish.

Saturday's race capped a productive year for the Jonathan Foundation, which completed three major projects, Bulloch said.

"The first was the George Project with a focus on health care, counseling, emergency departments and primary care offices and our ask there has been to implement standardized risk assessment questions — do the two questions to make sure they're good," Bulloch said of the patients. "Eighty-three percent of suicides were seen in doctors' offices or emergency departments 30 days prior."

"The second is the Robert Duffie campaign and it focuses on schools and our ask there to implement standardized risk assessment for students," Bulloch said. "We have mental health counselors in schools now through legislative changes so behavioral health care is on site."

"The Jonathan Project is the third campaign and the focus there is on first responders and our ask there is to focus on first responders that they have the appropriate crisis training and have access to mental health during and afterward (incidents)," Bulloch said.

The foundation is also looking forward to a productive year in 2024.

On May 16 the foundation will have its first annual Brighter Days Health Conference," Bulloch said.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Daniel G. Amen, author of the book "The End of Mental Illness," and he will appear virtually, she said.