FLORENCE, S.C. — Under a cloudless sky Saturday runners from Florence and beyond took to the streets near Briggs Elementary School for the 12th annual CAPES for Kids 5k and 10k races.

Formerly known as the Carver CAP Run, the event began in 2011 after a 3-year-old Carver Elementary School student lost her life from abuse and neglect. Each year CAPES for Kids honors her life and the lives of others like her by highlighting the realities of child abuse and raising money for the CARE House, a child abuse services nonprofit in the Pee Dee region.

“We see about 700 children every year with allegations of abuse or neglect, and that’s too many,” said Care House executive director Meg Temple.

The Care House advocates for victims of child abuse in court and provides therapy for children who have been abused, she said.

More than 120 people participated in the 5k and 33 participated in the 10k. The event was superhero themed, so many runners and volunteers dressed as famous heroes or wore capes.

In the 5k, 14-year-old Jonathan Carter finished first in the 5K with a time of 19:55. Laura Basta was the first female finisher with a time of 24:59.

Kyle Myzell placed second in the men's 5k category, and Chase Basta placed third. In the women's 5k category, Emma Kate Hendrix placed second and Giada Basta placed third.

The overall 10k winner was Brian Warren and the first woman across the 10k finish line was Heather Areklett. Warren ran the 10k in 42:10 while Areklett ran it in 47:29.

Kris Andrews placed second in the men's 10k category, and Johnathan Desmarais placed third. In the women's 10k category, Shawn Hendrix placed second and Rachel Howell placed third.

Although some children as young as eight-years-old ran the 5k, a “Kids Fun Run” was held after the races’ awards ceremony.

The event also had a bouncy obstacle course, temporary tattoos and bubble blowers for children in attendance.

After the 5k and 10k but before the Kids Fun Run the winners of a costume contest were announced.

The best family costume award went to Three Chicks in a Cape, best pair costume went to Slow Force, most creative went to the Pink Power Ranger, most realistic went to Wolverine and the best pet costume went to Black Panther.