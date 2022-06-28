State Superintendent of Education (Republican)
|Kathy Maness
|Ellen Weaver
US Senate (Democrats)
|Catherine Fleming Bruce
|Krystie Matthews
State House District 101 (Democrats)
|Roger K. Kirby
|Cezar McKnight
Florence City Council District 1 (Democrats)
|Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson
|Isaac Gin Wilson
Runoff Election Results
