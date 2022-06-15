Runoff needed in Florence City Council District 1

In South Carolina, a candidate must receive at least 50% or more of the vote to avoid a runoff. When no candidate receives 50% or more, the top two vote-getters compete in a runoff.

Wilson released a statement saying, “I am so thankful to my team and every voter who believed in me. We are optimistic that we will be victorious in the runoff election to serve the people of District One. Again, thanks to everyone who helped in one way or another to help us get this far and we pray and hope for your continued support in the June 28th runoff.”