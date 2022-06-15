 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Runoff needed in Florence City Council District 1

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Democratic primary for City Council District 1 will require a runoff. 

LaShonda Nesmith-Jackson and Isaac "Gin" Wilson will go head to head in a runoff election on June 28. 

Jackson was the leader in Tuesday's primary with 326 (42.89%) votes and Wilson was second with 132 (17.37%)  votes.  

In South Carolina, a candidate must receive at least 50% or more of the vote to avoid a runoff. When no candidate receives 50% or more, the top two vote-getters compete in a runoff.  

Wilson released a statement saying, “I am so thankful to my team and every voter who believed in me. We are optimistic that we will be victorious in the runoff election to serve the people of District One. Again, thanks to everyone who helped in one way or another to help us get this far and we pray and hope for your continued support in the June 28th runoff.”

Five candidates were seeking the seat: Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, Jonathan Briggs, James D. “Big Man” Kennedy, LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson, and Isaac “Gin” Wilson. Mitchell had 104 (13.68%) votes, Kennedy had 107 (14.08%)  votes, and Briggs had 91(11.97%)  votes. 

NeSmith Jackson

LaShonda NeSmith Jackson announces her campaign for Florence City Council District 1 in November. 

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS
Issac Wilson

Democrat Isaac Wilson III is running in the House District 63 race.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS
