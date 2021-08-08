Russell Fry: 'At the end of the day, Tom Rice broke our trust'

It helps immensely. The legislative process is confusing and it's frustrating for people. Having some background in how to get things done and how to move things forward is very important not only for national issues that may come but also district issues. It will enable me to hit the ground running if I'm fortunate enough to be elected.

Question: What sets you apart from some of the other candidates running?

Answer: I have a consistent conservative record. I've shown that in the Statehouse [as majority whip] ... Part of my job is to help craft good conservative policies and help navigate them through the legislative process in the House. ... There's a lot of activity on things. We just passed the open carry bill which is the most robust Second Amendment bill in South Carolina in nearly 25 years. This year we had the fetal heartbeat bill which was the most pro-life legislation ever in the Statehouse ever signed into law. So, in a lot of ways, I have been a champion for conservative legislation that voters in my district care about and [I] will continue to take that same approach to Washington...

Question: The Seventh Congressional District is divided into two parts: the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. These two parts are very different. You're from the Grand Strand. How does your message speak to someone in the Pee Dee?