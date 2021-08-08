Russell Fry: 'At the end of the day, Tom Rice broke our trust'

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of the candidates running for the Republican nomination in South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District says he thinks Tom Rice broke the trust of the district's residents.
South Carolina House Majority Whip Russell Fry recently spoke with the Morning News about his campaign for the Republican nomination.
Fry is one of 11 Republicans including incumbent Tom Rice who are running in the primary.
Question: What made you decide to jump into the race?
Answer: At the end of the day, Tom Rice broke our trust. The voters from the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand have cried out to him and have been frustrated by his position on impeachment and some of his positions since then.
[Rice was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of a resolution impeaching President Donald Trump on Jan. 13, one week after a group of unruly protesters invaded the Capital building reportedly in support of Trump's claims regarding the 2020 election.]
And so my motivation is to be that consistent conservative voice for the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee and to restore that trust.
Question: You were elected to the South Carolina General Assembly in a 2015 special election. How does your experience in the General Assembly help prepare you for Congress?
It helps immensely. The legislative process is confusing and it's frustrating for people. Having some background in how to get things done and how to move things forward is very important not only for national issues that may come but also district issues. It will enable me to hit the ground running if I'm fortunate enough to be elected.
Question: What sets you apart from some of the other candidates running?
Answer: I have a consistent conservative record. I've shown that in the Statehouse [as majority whip] ... Part of my job is to help craft good conservative policies and help navigate them through the legislative process in the House. ... There's a lot of activity on things. We just passed the open carry bill which is the most robust Second Amendment bill in South Carolina in nearly 25 years. This year we had the fetal heartbeat bill which was the most pro-life legislation ever in the Statehouse ever signed into law. So, in a lot of ways, I have been a champion for conservative legislation that voters in my district care about and [I] will continue to take that same approach to Washington...
Question: The Seventh Congressional District is divided into two parts: the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. These two parts are very different. You're from the Grand Strand. How does your message speak to someone in the Pee Dee?
Answer: I grew up with meager means in kind of a blue-collar household. I understand from a personal level how difficult it is for families to put food on the table and pay their electric bills. Regardless of where you live that is a uniquely American struggle and we're going to take that same kind of blue-collar approach to Washington much like President Donald Trump did ... It's important to focus on working families and making sure that the economy works for all Americans regardless of where they live.
The district is very diverse in a lot of ways. It's a long campaign but it's also a listening tour in a lot of ways. I'm not from here. I have a lot of friends here and certainly allies in this area. Listening to the needs of the district is important and making sure that you're being their advocate no matter where you live and where you're from. And that's important to me.