S.C. Board of Economic Advisors: state revenue growth 'likely to be unsustainable'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Economic Advisors has issued a warning to state lawmakers and elected officials celebrating higher general fund revenues than it had previously forecast.

As of Nov. 30, South Carolina general fund revenues are about $250 million ahead of the $3.81 billion the state expects to collect during the current fiscal year, according to the November revenue digest issued Wednesday. But the revenue digest also says that the growth in the state's general fund revenue is likely to be unsustainable.

"The pandemic has had a unique effect on the economy, and while revenue performance is much better than anticipated, the current pace of growth is likely to be unsustainable, even as the economy recovers," the report says. "Uncertainty about future performance, federal stimulus, and consumers' responses to the pandemic remain a concern for the forecast."

The revenue digest adds that much of the growth in general fund revenue is being driven by consumer spending. And that the current trends in consumer spending are outside historical patterns and growth in future months may vary if consumers change their behavior.