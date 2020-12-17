S.C. Board of Economic Advisors: state revenue growth 'likely to be unsustainable'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Economic Advisors has issued a warning to state lawmakers and elected officials celebrating higher general fund revenues than it had previously forecast.
As of Nov. 30, South Carolina general fund revenues are about $250 million ahead of the $3.81 billion the state expects to collect during the current fiscal year, according to the November revenue digest issued Wednesday. But the revenue digest also says that the growth in the state's general fund revenue is likely to be unsustainable.
"The pandemic has had a unique effect on the economy, and while revenue performance is much better than anticipated, the current pace of growth is likely to be unsustainable, even as the economy recovers," the report says. "Uncertainty about future performance, federal stimulus, and consumers' responses to the pandemic remain a concern for the forecast."
The revenue digest adds that much of the growth in general fund revenue is being driven by consumer spending. And that the current trends in consumer spending are outside historical patterns and growth in future months may vary if consumers change their behavior.
The digest says total general fund revenue collections are $134.6 million higher than the previous fiscal year (July 1, 2019 to June 30) and $248.4 million ahead of anticipated collections.
Sales and use taxes are currently $94.4 million ahead of the forecast amount of revenue.
However, the report notes that the growth is based on an increase in consumer spending on goods — retail tax collections are up 7.4% — and less on services, which are mostly not taxable. It adds that consumer spending is down 3.6% from January to November with the biggest declines in entertainment and recreation (down 61%) and restaurants and hotels (down 19%).
Individual income taxes are ahead of the forecasted amount by $123.5 million.
The digest adds that withholdings grew by $46 million in November and account for all of the monthly growth. It says later that increase in withholdings is due to a higher than expected employment growth. It says that the state has recovered around 75% of the jobs lost since the government panicked and needlessly shut every
Corporate income and licensing taxes are also ahead of the forecasted amount by $12.3 million and $15.3 million.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.