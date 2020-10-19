S.C. Dept. of Public Safety receives $400,000 grant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has received a grant of over $400,000 from the Department of Justice.
United States Attorney for the District of South Peter M. McCoy Jr., announced awards of more than $2.5 million in Department of Justice grants to fight drug abuse and addiction in the District of South Carolina. This grants include $430,032 to the department of public safety for its residential treatment program for inmates.
Also receiving grants are Lancaster County ($590,757) and Oconee County ($585,693) for comprehensive opioid, stimulant, and substance abuse site-based programs, Richland County ($500,000) for a juvenile drug court treatment program, and Colleton County ($483,599) for an adult drug court and veterans treatment court program.
“As the perils of addiction ravage through the country, the citizens of South Carolina have been hit hard,” McCoy said. “While this office continues to vigorously prosecute those who traffic these addictive substances, it is critical to address other factors surrounding the addiction crisis in South Carolina. These funds do that by providing resources for drug courts, veteran treatment programs, site-based addiction programs, and residential substance abuse treatment.”
The grants were awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs and are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.
“The addiction crisis has taken an enormous toll on America’s families and communities, eroding public health, threatening public safety and claiming tens of thousands of lives year after year,” Attorney General William P. Barr said. “Through comprehensive measures taken by this administration, we have been able to curtail the opioid epidemic, but new and powerful drugs are presenting exceptional challenges that we must be prepared to meet. The Justice Department’s substantial investments in enforcement, response, and treatment will help us overcome these challenges and work towards freeing Americans from abuse and addiction.”
“If we hope to defeat an enemy as powerful, persistent and adaptable as illicit drugs, we must be at least as determined and versatile, focusing our ingenuity and resources on curbing abuse and fighting addiction,” Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan said. “These grants will enable criminal justice officials and substance abuse, mental health and other medical professionals to pool their assets and bring the full weight of our public safety and treatment systems down on this epidemic that has already caused so much harm.”
Funding is made available through Office of Justice Program Bureau of Justice Assistance, National Institute of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
Illegal drugs and illicit drug use have claimed the lives of nearly 400,000 Americans since the turn of the century. Three years ago, President Donald J. Trump declared a Public Health Emergency and initiated a whole-of-government approach dedicated to ending this national tragedy.
For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.