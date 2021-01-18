 Skip to main content
S.C. House forms committee to oversee vaccine rollout
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will now be reviewed by seven members of the South Carolina House of Representatives. 

House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas sent a letter to acting department director W. Marshall Taylor Jr. asking for the department's participation and cooperation with an ad hoc committee appointed by House Legislative Oversight Committee Chairman W. Weston Newton on Monday. 

"I have consulted with Chairman Newton regarding the challenges faced across the state with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines," Lucas said in the letter. "As the efficient and effective receipt and distribution of these vaccines to the people of South Carolina is a vital task of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, we believe legislative oversight review of these issues is necessary.

"The purpose of the review is to obtain facts to help inform legislative policy decisions and identify actions that should be taken by the General Assembly, the Department and private providers to get vaccines to every South Carolinian, as quickly, efficiently and effectively as possible."

He also asked for the participation of the department in a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday. 

"We know that South Carolina is not alone in experiencing widespread frustration with the administering of vaccines, but it is apparent that as a state, we are moving at an unacceptable pace," Lucas continues. "It is imperative that the process that has been implemented by the Department be improved immediately. This hearing will serve as the first step in identifying and implementing those improvements."

State Reps. Joe Jefferson, Jay West, Bill Hixon, Jeff Johnson, Chris Wooten, Kimberly Johnson, and Russell Ott have been appointed to serve on the committee. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

