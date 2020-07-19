FLORENCE, S.C. — A member of the South Carolina House of Representatives who represents parts of Florence and Darlington counties recently tested positive for COVID-19.
S.C. Rep. Phillip Lowe, a Republican representing House District 60, confirmed Sunday afternoon that he recently had tested positive for the virus.
Lowe said he believed he was exposed to the virus while visiting the Florida Keys. He added that the keys had opened up in early June, and he had visited approximately two weeks later.
While there, Lowe said he began to notice symptoms typically associated with the virus.
"The first symptom I noticed was a throat tickle," Lowe said. "That kind of turned into a slight head cold. I did have headaches for a couple of days and a little fever."
Lowe added that the biggest symptom for him was fatigue. He said he didn't have any energy. He added that he did lose a portion of his sense of taste and smell roughly six or seven days into his battle with the virus.
"But, it wasn't 1/10th of what the flu is," Lowe continued. "It did last longer."
Lowe said he was tested by McLeod when he returned from the Florida Keys. After six days, he received a positive result, ironically on the first day he felt better.
He also said he felt he had infected his wife, Ashley, but added that she had taken a test that subsequently came back negative despite having the same symptoms that he did.
"Today is her first day of feeling better," Lowe said.
Lowe said he didn't feel he was high risk for negative complications from the virus.
"If corona were no more than mine, I would say that the public needs to return to life," Lowe said. "I realize that there are people with higher risks than mine. We have to find ways of keeping them from getting exposed."
Lowe continued to say that the rest of the public is bound to be exposed to the virus, as it probably will take months for a vaccine to be developed or for herd immunity to develop.
"We're going to have to live, though," Lowe said. "We have got to get back to living."
He added that the country and state cannot afford the economic damage that a prolonged shutdown would do. He also said that the education received by students wouldn't be the same if only offered online.
Lowe also said the worst part about the virus was that now decisions regarding the virus are politicized.
