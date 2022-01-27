S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M., Lightsey III to speak at chamber luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. - The speaker for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday, March 16, will be S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M., Lightsey III.
The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center with the program beginning at noon.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce works with statewide partners, including our local economic development groups, to advance business services and create industry opportunities in the Pee Dee region and the state of South Carolina, said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
He said Lightsey will discuss what the future holds around the state for business and industry growth.
The business luncheon will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University. The Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.
Community and local business leaders are invited to attend.
Miller said people should make reservations early since this program can sell out in advance of the event date. Tickets will not be sold the day of the program.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
Tickets are $30 for Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $450 for a reserved table of eight. Contact the chamber at 843-665-0515 for tickets or register by going to https://www.flochamber.com/event/2022-outlook-luncheon/.