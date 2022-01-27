S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M., Lightsey III to speak at chamber luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. - The speaker for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Outlook Luncheon on Wednesday, March 16, will be S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M., Lightsey III.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center with the program beginning at noon.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce works with statewide partners, including our local economic development groups, to advance business services and create industry opportunities in the Pee Dee region and the state of South Carolina, said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

He said Lightsey will discuss what the future holds around the state for business and industry growth.

The business luncheon will include the announcement of the Small Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Dedicated Community Bank, and the Public Servant of the Year, which is sponsored by Francis Marion University. The Chamber’s Ambassador of the Year will also be recognized.

Community and local business leaders are invited to attend.