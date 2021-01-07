S.C. Senate majority leader, house minority leader: Students need to be back in school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — S.C. Senate Majority Leader A. Shane Massey and House Minority Leader J. Todd Rutherford echoed the calls of Gov. Henry McMaster for students to return to school five days a week as soon as it was safe for them to do so.
Massey, Rutherford, Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, Sen. Thomas Alexander, and House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy were the panelists at the annual South Carolina Press Association Legislative Workshop held virtually Thursday morning.
Education was the second topic on the agenda.
Massey said the issue of how the state should handle education during the COVID-19 pandemic was prominent right now. He said that in March when the virus came and caused things including schools shutdown, no one called for schools to be reopened because no one knew how the virus spread.
"There was some remote learning, I guess, some," Massey continued. "As a parent of two children who are in school, I guess there is some learning that went on in the fourth quarter of the last school but there wasn't a whole lot."
He said teachers worked really hard to make it work.
Since then, evidence suggests that schools are not important transmitters of the virus.
"Children have to be in school in my view," Massey said. "They've got to be in school face to face. The remote opportunities are out there, I'm glad a lot of places have the opportunity to do that, not all places do... The lack of access to broadband is a real problem."
Massey added that, in speaking to teachers, the children that have opted for virtual instruction are the children that need to be in school the most.
"I am really concerned about the academic progress that's being made or not being made with the children not in school five days a week," Massey said. "I'm just convinced over the last nine months that we can do this safely. We've got to have the children in the classroom."
He added that if school districts are not looking at that option the General Assembly would have to push them to do so. Massey also said virtual learning should be an option if a teacher or a student in a particular class tests positive for the virus.
Rutherford said he agreed with Massey: Children needed to be in the classroom as safely and as fast as possible. He called for the vaccination of teachers as quickly as possible to expedite the process.
"After this pandemic is over, I hope to never do another Zoom call like this," Rutherford said. "I hate it. I can't stand them. I can't imagine being in third or fourth grade and having to stare at a screen in order to learn. It doesn't work for me and I imagine it doesn't work for a lot of kids either."
Alexander said he agreed with Massey and Rutherford. He also said he commended Oconee and Pickens counties for their commitment to five-day instruction from Aug. 24.
He said that before the pandemic hit and schools were closed, two of his grandsons wanted to be homeschooled but they were ready to go back to school in August.
The panelists also addressed a number of other topics including the potential sale of Santee Cooper (sale may not be necessary but reform is; Hutto spoke extensively against selling it), a hate crime bill (good chance of passing), criminal justice reform (several bills will be introduced next week), and liability protection for businesses during COVID-19 (Rutherford said he didn't think it was necessary and Massey said the people he had spoken to wanted to loosen the restrictions in place).
Rutherford also criticized local governments for blaming the Heritage Act for their failure to remove monuments to some of the state's past leaders. He said that a superficial reading of the Heritage Act would resolve many of those concerns.