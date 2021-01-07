S.C. Senate majority leader, house minority leader: Students need to be back in school

Massey added that, in speaking to teachers, the children that have opted for virtual instruction are the children that need to be in school the most.

"I am really concerned about the academic progress that's being made or not being made with the children not in school five days a week," Massey said. "I'm just convinced over the last nine months that we can do this safely. We've got to have the children in the classroom."

He added that if school districts are not looking at that option the General Assembly would have to push them to do so. Massey also said virtual learning should be an option if a teacher or a student in a particular class tests positive for the virus.

Rutherford said he agreed with Massey: Children needed to be in the classroom as safely and as fast as possible. He called for the vaccination of teachers as quickly as possible to expedite the process.

"After this pandemic is over, I hope to never do another Zoom call like this," Rutherford said. "I hate it. I can't stand them. I can't imagine being in third or fourth grade and having to stare at a screen in order to learn. It doesn't work for me and I imagine it doesn't work for a lot of kids either."