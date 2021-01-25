S.C. Senate to consider fetal heartbeat bill Tuesday

If approved by the Senate, the bill would go to the House for its approval. As the House approved a similar bill in 2020, it probably would approve the Senate bill. Once approved by the House, the bill would go to Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature to become law.

McMaster has already said he would sign such a bill immediately after it arrives on his desk.

It is not known what would happen once the bill was signed by McMaster and the law went into effect.

A lawsuit from a pro-choice group would be a certainty if the bill goes into effect and that case would ultimately land in the Supreme Court. Currently, the Supreme Court is seen as having a 6 to 3 conservative majority, but there have been discussions among some Democrats to expand the number of justices on the court.

Also on the Senate calendar Tuesday is a resolution to set noon on Feb. 3 as the time for several judicial elections and uncontested local bills to expand the number of members of the Hartsville Community Center Building Commission from three to five (Gerald Malloy), to provide for $100 payments for members of the Lee County Transportation Committee when they attend meetings, to expand the number of members of the consolidated Clarendon County School board from seven to nine and to add four members to the Chester County Board of Directors.

On the House calendar for Tuesday is a bill allowing the sale of Santee Cooper, adopting two revised code volumes, and allowing the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to authorize medical professionals to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

