Sabb reelected to SC Senate District 32 seat

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Democrat Ronnie Sabb will keep the seat he holds in the South Carolina Senate.
Sabb received 60.02% of the vote to defeat Republican David Ellison who received 39.87% of the vote to win the race to represent Senate District 32.
The district includes a small portion of southern Florence County, all of Williamsburg County, western Georgetown County, northern Berkeley County, and a portion of southwestern Horry County.
Sabb has/had represented the district since 2015.
