Sacrifices of veterans ring through during Veterans Day ceremony

Calsen shared the stories of three veterans at the end of his nearly 19-minute speech. He began sharing the stories by quoting President George H.W. Bush as saying that anyone thinking America's best days were behind her was mistaken.

During his tour as a division commander in Iraq, Caslen stood in the corner of an operating room and watched Pvt. Brendan Marrocco receive 56 pints of blood on Easter Sunday 2008.

The average adult body has 10 pints of blood.

Marrocco lost all four limbs, suffered a severed carotid artery, a broken nose, left eye socket and facial bones, lost eight teeth, had a pierced left ear drum and received shrapnel and burn wounds on his face and neck after his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.

"Soldiers were lined up all night just to donate a pint of blood to save his life," Caslen said. "We didn't know if Brendan would make it. Six weeks later, during my R&R [rest and relaxation] leave, I stopped by the Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C., to see him. And there sat an energetic and spunky Brendan Marrocco."

Caslen said Marrocco told him that he would walk off the plane to meet his platoon when they returned from Iraq.