Sacrifices of veterans ring through during Veterans Day ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — The march songs of the seven branches of the Armed Forces rang through the Florence Center on Wednesday morning.
Rain forced the annual Veterans Day celebration from its usual location at the Florence Veterans Park to the adjacent lower level of the Florence Center. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. during the ceremony, Eddie Collins played the songs of the branches, beginning with the newest branch, the Space Force, and concluding with the oldest branch, the Army.
The Space Force was established as a independent military branch in December 2019. The force's interim march song is known as "The Space Force March."
U.S. Army Col. (Retired) Barringer F. Wingard Jr. said during the playing of the "Marines' Hymn" ("From the Halls of Montezuma") that Tuesday was the 245th anniversary of the founding of the Marine Corps.
One veteran attending the ceremony spent 29 years in a military police company based in Florence. During his service, the man had tours of duty in Vietnam and in Iraq during the first Gulf War.
"It sort of touches your heart, because you want to pay tribute to the ones that served with us," the veteran said. "Some of them weren't really lucky. They didn't survive. We do this every year to dedicate it to them."
University of South Carolina President Robert L. Caslen, a retired lieutenant general, provided the keynote address.
Calsen shared the stories of three veterans at the end of his nearly 19-minute speech. He began sharing the stories by quoting President George H.W. Bush as saying that anyone thinking America's best days were behind her was mistaken.
During his tour as a division commander in Iraq, Caslen stood in the corner of an operating room and watched Pvt. Brendan Marrocco receive 56 pints of blood on Easter Sunday 2008.
The average adult body has 10 pints of blood.
Marrocco lost all four limbs, suffered a severed carotid artery, a broken nose, left eye socket and facial bones, lost eight teeth, had a pierced left ear drum and received shrapnel and burn wounds on his face and neck after his vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device.
"Soldiers were lined up all night just to donate a pint of blood to save his life," Caslen said. "We didn't know if Brendan would make it. Six weeks later, during my R&R [rest and relaxation] leave, I stopped by the Walter Reed hospital in Washington, D.C., to see him. And there sat an energetic and spunky Brendan Marrocco."
Caslen said Marrocco told him that he would walk off the plane to meet his platoon when they returned from Iraq.
"Sure enough, six months later, Brendan flew to Honolulu to join his unit in a welcome-home celebration," Caslen said. Marrocco walked down the jetway using prosthetic legs to greet the platoon at the airport.
Caslen next highlighted Scotty Smiley, the first blind person to remain on active duty.
Smiley lost his sight in 2005 following a suicide car bomb on his vehicle in Mosul, Iraq.
Mosul is a major city in northern Iraq. Two of Saddam Hussein's sons were killed outside the city in 2003, and the city was later taken over by ISIS in 2014.
Caslen said Smiley went on to command a company of cadets at the United States Military Academy and also taught leadership there.
"Quite frankly, he didn't really have to teach leadership. All he had to do was show up," Caslen said.
The last story Caslen shared was that of Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, a native of Batesburg-Leesville, who received a Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump for rescuing 70 hostages taken by ISIS in Iraq.
S.C. Rep. Roger Kirby sang "The Star Spangled Banner." Daryn Sasser, regent of the Samuel Bacote chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, led the Pledge of Allegiance. And Rev. Calvin Robinson, an Air Force veteran, provided the invocation.
After the ceremony, a monument featuring a piece of the USS Arizona − sunk by the Japanese during their attack on Pearl Harbor − was unveiled.
