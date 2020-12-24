Sailor sends out warm love and hugs to Florence from the Arabia Sea

FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence family is getting a Merry Christmas from the western Indian Ocean.
Eddie Davis, a culinary specialist first class aboard the USS Philippine Sea, participated in a video to send holiday greetings from his assignment to his family in Florence.
"Greetings and salutations, I am Petty Officer Eddie S. Davis," Davis said in a video provided by the Navy that was filmed on Dec. 10. "I want send out warm love, hugs, and I wish to be surrounded by family during this holiday season. Especially to my family down in Florence, South Carolina, I love you, I miss you, and I'll be home soon."
The USS Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the Fifth Fleet of the Navy.
The Fifth Fleet is deployed to the western Indian Ocean, according to the Navy. Given its role of protecting global commerce through three "chokepoints," the fleet is likely deployed in the Arabian Sea which is part of the western Indian Ocean.
If this is true, the fleet would be tasked with protecting global commerce as it transits through the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea including the chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Aden, and possibly the Suez Canal.
Persia is old name for Iran. It was changed by the Shah in the 1930s. The U.S. Navy news release about Davis calls the gulf named after Persia, the Arabian Gulf.
The Strait of Hormuz is located at the connection of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, the latter of which connects to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. It is very narrow and on the border of the maritime boundary claimed by Iran. A significant portion of the world's oil reserves flows through this point, as the oil reserves of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iraq are located in the Persian Gulf.
The Gulf of Aden connects the Arabian and Red Seas. Any traffic wishing to go from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal − it connects the Red and Mediterranean Sea via the Gulf of Suez − must go through this point. Traffic through this point has been the subject of pirate attacks from Somalia.
The USS Philippine Sea is a guided missile cruiser. It is named after the World War II battle that took place in the sea with the same name.
The battle was the last of the major carrier battles in the Pacific Ocean during the war. All of these battles are credited with inflicting an irreplaceable loss of personnel and equipment on the Japanese Navy, turning the tide of the Pacific War.