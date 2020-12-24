Sailor sends out warm love and hugs to Florence from the Arabia Sea

FLORENCE, S.C. — One Florence family is getting a Merry Christmas from the western Indian Ocean.

Eddie Davis, a culinary specialist first class aboard the USS Philippine Sea, participated in a video to send holiday greetings from his assignment to his family in Florence.

"Greetings and salutations, I am Petty Officer Eddie S. Davis," Davis said in a video provided by the Navy that was filmed on Dec. 10. "I want send out warm love, hugs, and I wish to be surrounded by family during this holiday season. Especially to my family down in Florence, South Carolina, I love you, I miss you, and I'll be home soon."

The USS Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the Fifth Fleet of the Navy.

The Fifth Fleet is deployed to the western Indian Ocean, according to the Navy. Given its role of protecting global commerce through three "chokepoints," the fleet is likely deployed in the Arabian Sea which is part of the western Indian Ocean.

If this is true, the fleet would be tasked with protecting global commerce as it transits through the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea including the chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Aden, and possibly the Suez Canal.