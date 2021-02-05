 Skip to main content
Saint Anthony Catholic School thanks first responders
Saint Anthony Catholic School thanks first responders

Saint Anthony Donation

Students from Saint Anthony Catholic School presented Florence firefighters a bag containing several candies Friday afternoon.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several Saint Anthony Catholic School students traveled to fire stations and police departments Friday afternoon to salute first responders for protecting the community.

At each stop, the students provided first responders with bags containing Lifesavers ("Because you are one"), a caramel candy ("because you help others get out of sticky situations"), a 100 Grand Bar ("because you don't do it for the money"), a lollipop ("For that 'POP' of energy you need"), a mint patty ("To help you keep your cool in every situation"), Laffy Taffy ('To help you keep your sense of humor"), chewing gum ("To help your unit stick together"), and Hershey's Kisses ("To show you our love for all you do!").

The flyer on the outside of the bag containing the treats also thanks the first responders for what they do. The students' first stop was the Joseph E. McKain fire station of the Florence Fire Department. 

