Salvation Army cuts ribbon on rehabilitated thrift store

FLORENCE, S.C. — Flanked by Florence's Salvation Army Corps officers, advisory board Chairman Drew Chaplin cut the ribbon Friday to officially reopen the Army's South Irby Street Family Thrift Store.
A crowd lined up along both sides of the front doors and, occasionally, their cars lined up on South Irby Street as shoppers jockeyed for a parking space.
Inside the store shoppers lined up at the cash wrap with smiles on the faces and arms full of bargain-priced treasures.
The store was closed at the end of October because of COVID-19 and it was looking "tired," said Capt. Tim Scott.
It reopened with new lighting, new flooring, a new floor plan, a new front-of-the-buidling donation location and hot dogs off the grill for shoppers.