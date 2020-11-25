Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund needs help providing Christmas to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army will make the Christmas holidays brighter this year for many of the less fortunate in the six-county Pee Dee area it serves with the help of the community.
Its annual Empty Stocking Fund relies on the support of businesses, groups and individuals in its mission to provide toys for children, gifts and Christmas meals for senior citizens, including those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Because of COVID-19, the Empty Stocking Fund is struggling this holiday season. The Salvation Army is experiencing a greater need and a decrease in contributions.
Business Administrator Heather Steverson said they are seeing a 34 percent increase in needs with many clients never receiving assistance in the past.
Steverson said she approved almost 900 applications this year. Thus far, she has 350 unadopted angels. Empty Stocking Fund donations will be used to fill the needs and wishes of children on the Florence Corps’ Angel Trees that have not been adopted by others.
Last year the Empty Stocking Fund raised $99,631.13. To date it has raised only $12,782.10 of which $10,000 came from the Betty S. Campbell Foundation. By this time last year, it had raised $13,805.00, all individual donors, Steverson said.
Support Local Journalism
“Our Empty Stocking Fund started over 50 years ago,” Steverson said. “Last year, with the help of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation, this fund provided 1,235 individuals Christmas Dinner boxes, 1,535 children with clothing, toys and gifts for men and women in our community nursing homes, totaling over 8,365 gifts for Christmas.”
This year the Salvation Army will receive up to $20,000 in matching funds from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation, said Capt. Tim Scott, command officer serving the Pee Dee region.
The purpose of the Empty Stocking Fund is to provide Christmas gifts and a meal for families they serve at this time of year, said Melissa Scott, corps officer with the Salvation Army serving the Pee Dee region.
“Our hope is to take care of all of these children’s needs and wishes,” Tim Scott said.
He said they need clothes and shoes. Their wishes are toys, things they would ask Santa for. He said they want to make sure the need is met and then the wish.
According Steverson, the Red Kettle program/ringing of the bells helps provide additional funds to cover the cost of gifts and meals, as does individual donations and grants. These funds could be short this year, too, since people are not out shopping as much as in other years due to the coronavirus.
Go online to find out more about the Empty Stocking Fund and the Angel Tree.
For more information with the Empty Stocking Fund, contact the Salvation Army of the Pee Dee at 843-662-4461.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.