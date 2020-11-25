Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund needs help providing Christmas to those in need

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our Empty Stocking Fund started over 50 years ago,” Steverson said. “Last year, with the help of the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation, this fund provided 1,235 individuals Christmas Dinner boxes, 1,535 children with clothing, toys and gifts for men and women in our community nursing homes, totaling over 8,365 gifts for Christmas.”

This year the Salvation Army will receive up to $20,000 in matching funds from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation, said Capt. Tim Scott, command officer serving the Pee Dee region.

The purpose of the Empty Stocking Fund is to provide Christmas gifts and a meal for families they serve at this time of year, said Melissa Scott, corps officer with the Salvation Army serving the Pee Dee region.

“Our hope is to take care of all of these children’s needs and wishes,” Tim Scott said.

He said they need clothes and shoes. Their wishes are toys, things they would ask Santa for. He said they want to make sure the need is met and then the wish.

According Steverson, the Red Kettle program/ringing of the bells helps provide additional funds to cover the cost of gifts and meals, as does individual donations and grants. These funds could be short this year, too, since people are not out shopping as much as in other years due to the coronavirus.