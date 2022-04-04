Salvation Army joins chamber, celebrates 135 years

FLORENCE – The Salvation Army in Florence celebrated its 135th anniversary this year by joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Monday.

Cake and hot dogs were provided for visitors during the noon hour to celebrate.

Cutting the ribbon were Capt. Tim Scott and Major Melissa Scott of The Salvation Army.

Scott, command officer serving the Pee Dee region, said The Salvation Army in Florence is older than the city itself. The actual beginning date of the Salvation Army’s in Florence was March 23. Scott said they waited to celebrate the anniversary and ribbon cutting on the same day.

“We just closed our West Palmetto Street location,” Scott said, consolidating those services at the 2111 S. Irby Street location.

Scott said they were renting the Palmetto Street location, and they own the Irby Street building. With the closing of the Palmetto Street location, the Salvation Army is taking a breather before making plans.

The clothing store and drop-off of donated goods is at the Irby Street location. The Salvation Army on Hoffmeyer Road houses the emergency shelter, social services, food pantry, administrative offices, the church and the women's and men’s shelters.

“A large portion of what is in the store is given away with vouchers.” Scott said. “As well as feeding and clothing people in need, we also help with drug and alcohol rehab services.”

He said he sent a woman to their rehab center in Tampa, Florida, this past weekend. She only had the clothes she was wearing, and they provided her with clothes to take with her. He said the nearest men’s rehab center is in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Salvation Army also helps people with rent and utilities.

It serves six Pee Dee counties, Scott said.

“He and his wife, Melissa, are ordained ministers who minister at the Salvation Army Church on Hoffmeyer Road. They have church services, Bible study, youth programs, music and other church activities at this location.

There is a youth camp located in Denton, North Carolina, that serves the Pee Dee area. Scott said they have summer camp for children in music, Bible study, the Salvation Army’s version of Boys and Girls Scouts, and Military Kid’s Camp. The camp in Denton serves North and South Carolina.

“We are an international church in 132 countries,” Scott said. “It is great to be a part of the Florence community.”

The Scotts have served the Florence locations for almost two years.

He said, “There is a lot of homeless folks here and drug and alcohol use here. There is a lot of need here. Lots of people are working paycheck-to-paycheck.”

He said COVID just intensified the situation. When people are living on the edge and their business shuts down or the place where they work shuts down, there becomes a need, he said.

Since the rise in gasoline and food prices this year, he said their food pantry requests have increased.

“People are feeling pressured with everything. They are feeling squeezed in every direction,” he said. “It started big with COVID. We hear from people now who say they have never been here before.”

He said an elderly woman came in recently who said she didn’t know how to be homeless. He said a lot of people don’t know how to navigate the system.

“We do some education on how to navigate the waters, the whole system of agencies,” Scott said.

Scott said they joined the chamber to be more community-minded as they go forth in this 135th anniversary year. The Salvation Army tries to do what the community tells it is needed. The Salvation Army operates with an advisory board made up of local members.

The Salvation Army advisory board chair Libby Cooper said, “I believe very strongly in what the Salvation Army does, not just in Florence but all over the world. I am glad to be a part of an organization that serves the people of Florence County.”

The Salvation Army has new hours that were put into place Monday. The Irby Street location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Scott said they are always in need of volunteer support and donations.

To make a donation, send to P.O. Box 4108, Florence, S.C. 29502. For additional information, call 843-662-4461 or 843-610-0770.

