Salvation Army set to reopen Florence's South Irby thrift store

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army will reopen its South Irby Street Family Thrift Store on Friday following a months-long renovation.

The store was closed in October.

The renovation was a top-to-bottom effort to make the store a welcoming environment for both customer and employee.

"Cleaned it up, painted, kinda changed the layout, that partition didn't used to be there, that going to the bathroom didn't used to be there," said Capt. Tim Scott Thursday as he pointed out what happened while the store was closed. "We altered the flood plan a little bit and I think it's going to work better."

And there are new lights that shed much more light on the merchandise, which now sits on a new floor.

There is no duct tape holding the floor together, said Maj. Melissa Scott as crews worked on the final stocking one day ahead of opening.

The new floor is installed in such a way that it will be easy to replace in the future when it, too, wears out. Unlike the previous floor, Tim Scott said, which was carpet glued to the concrete and ultimately held together by duct tape.