Salvation Army set to reopen Florence's South Irby thrift store

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army will reopen its South Irby Street Family Thrift Store on Friday following a months-long renovation.
The store was closed in October.
The renovation was a top-to-bottom effort to make the store a welcoming environment for both customer and employee.
"Cleaned it up, painted, kinda changed the layout, that partition didn't used to be there, that going to the bathroom didn't used to be there," said Capt. Tim Scott Thursday as he pointed out what happened while the store was closed. "We altered the flood plan a little bit and I think it's going to work better."
And there are new lights that shed much more light on the merchandise, which now sits on a new floor.
There is no duct tape holding the floor together, said Maj. Melissa Scott as crews worked on the final stocking one day ahead of opening.
The new floor is installed in such a way that it will be easy to replace in the future when it, too, wears out. Unlike the previous floor, Tim Scott said, which was carpet glued to the concrete and ultimately held together by duct tape.
And the lights, donated by a Florence LED lighting company, consume much less energy and provide way more light — even with only half the fixtures in use, Scott said.
The new layout, and the partition on the north-side of the retail area, leave the store with a little less showroom and somewhat more space for production.
"What we lost is negligible and what we gained is huge," Scott said. "We have area to keep furniture and clothing separate, room to sort the clothing.
And a donation area that is at the front of the store and no longer at the back of the store.
Scott said he is glad to get the store back online.
The Army's Family Thrift Stores generate the money that helps Pee Dee residents pay their rent and utility bills, buys food from the food bank, sends children to camp and funnels people into drug and alcohol recovery programs, Scott said.
"When I look at our income year over year this was a huge loss," Scott said. "Now I'm hoping it will be a huge gain and will surpass the numbers we were getting when we closed it in October."
"I'm pleased this side of town gets a store. I'm pleased to service this side of town," Scott said. "A lot of folks come into Florence and this is their area and this is their store."
There will be a ceremonial reopening of the store Friday at 10 a.m.