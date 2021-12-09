Salvation Army, Toys for Tots record biggest year in Florence

That figure, she said, would be the largest distribution for the Army of which she is aware — all done out of the smallest holiday facility she is aware of.

"We were not fortunate this year to be able to secure a warehouse so both programs are being run out of our church and our administrative warehouses," Steverson said. "It's tight but it's a well-oiled machine. It's well organized. It doesn't look that way, but it's well-organized. It works very well and we've been blessed."

The Army is accustomed to playing the hand it is dealt and doing so in an organized and efficient way, she said, alluding to its role as a first response relief agency when disasters strike.

Wednesday's activities took place while the Army's Red Kettle campaign continued in the community and will do so until Christmas Eve, she said.

Collection for the Empty Stocking Fund also continues, she said.

"We got a very generous donation today to help us," Steverson said of reaching $20,000 — a point where a matching-fund donation will be made by the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

"Thank you to our donors and volunteers," She said.