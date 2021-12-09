Salvation Army, Toys for Tots record biggest year in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — By Wednesday afternoon at the Florence Corps of the Salvation Army, volunteers and staff had distributed toys for 1,198 children in a well-orchestrated dance that involved three volunteer stations outside, as many more inside along with boxes and bags of gifts — and radios and cell phones.
At the center of the operation stood Heather Steverson, business administrator for the Army and, at Christmas, one of Santa's chief elves in Florence.
Decked out in Minion-yellow rain suits, staff and volunteers sent out Toys for Tots toys collected, organized and distributed with the Marine Corps organization.
"We're gearing up for Angel Tree as well — all out of the Hoffmeyer location. That launches next week and goes into the week of Dec. 20," Steverson said.
Inside the building that houses a Salvationist Church as well as administrative offices, classrooms, a fellowship hall and homeless shelter, boxes lined the halls' walls while boxes and bags covered the fellowship hall floors.
Steverson and several volunteers went instinctively to the boxes, which contained bagged toys arranged by age and sex of the child.
"By the time we're done we'll be around the ballpark of 5,000-6,000 children in both programs," Steverson said of the Toys for Tots and Angel Tree.
That figure, she said, would be the largest distribution for the Army of which she is aware — all done out of the smallest holiday facility she is aware of.
"We were not fortunate this year to be able to secure a warehouse so both programs are being run out of our church and our administrative warehouses," Steverson said. "It's tight but it's a well-oiled machine. It's well organized. It doesn't look that way, but it's well-organized. It works very well and we've been blessed."
The Army is accustomed to playing the hand it is dealt and doing so in an organized and efficient way, she said, alluding to its role as a first response relief agency when disasters strike.
Wednesday's activities took place while the Army's Red Kettle campaign continued in the community and will do so until Christmas Eve, she said.
Collection for the Empty Stocking Fund also continues, she said.
"We got a very generous donation today to help us," Steverson said of reaching $20,000 — a point where a matching-fund donation will be made by the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.
"Thank you to our donors and volunteers," She said.
Steverson said that people who want to help but don't have the funds to donate can just stop by and volunteer.
One of Santa's chief elves in Florence loves willing and cheerful volunteers.
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.