FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army will start a weeklong celebration of Salvation Army Week with a concert/praise and worship event Monday evening at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center's Amphitheater.

The Army has its annual meeting set for Thursday with the keynote speaker a former officer who served in Florence.

"Just a week of trying to promote ourselves to get the word out about who we are and what we do," said Capt. Tim Scott, Florence commander.

Beyond that the Army will make the event in the same way it celebrates every other week of the year — by serving Pee Dee residents in need.

"In 1954, the U.S. Congress approved a joint resolution for President Dwight D. Eisenhower to proclaim a week to recognize the humanitarian efforts of The Salvation Army. Today, The Salvation Army annually serves nearly 24 million Americans and and is in nearly 7,000 communities to address the critical impacts of poverty around the country," according to the Army's website. "The Salvation Army is the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country, made up of more than 1.4 million volunteers, 400,000 officers and church members, 47,600 advisory organization members, and almost 50,000 employees."

"Every community that has one, they look a little different," said Scott. "Some have shelters, which we do. Some have a Boys and Girls Clubs, which we don't. Some have a Center of Hope and work programs. Community by community, this week is a chance for us to tell our story about who we are and what we do."

"Here in Florence we have a shelter, a food pantry and programs that go on here. We have church programs for seniors, for families, for youth — we take our youth to camp in North Carolina. We have music programs, we have drama programs and acting and art programs that we foster every month. We take kids to summer camp. We have a disaster kitchen — a mobile kitchen, in the event of a disaster we can go and provide meals in the six counties we serve."

Scott said the Army has food for the kitchen on hand and can be on the road in the time it takes to load the food onto the truck.

"We have a thrift store here so we can provide vouchers for clothing and household goods," Scott said. "We have programs to help with eviction prevention and utility cutoff prevention."

"We have food on hand. Anytime there is a disaster, manmade or natural, we have the ability to provide assistance as far as food service goes immediately. As far as social service goes, depending on need, we do that as well," Scott said. "We do toys at Christmas; obviously we have our Angel Tree Program. We take gentlemen up to the adult rehabilitation center in Charlotte, which is a six-month drug and alcohol residential program that costs nothing to the client. We also are able to get women into our program in Tampa for the same six-month program."

"A lot of the phone conversations I take are referrals to someone else. I may not have the resource but I may know the resource," Scott said.

The nonprofits in the Pee Dee coordinate their efforts and services to better serve those in need, Scott said.

"Now, what did I forget?" Scott said at the end of listing how the Florence Corps served the Pee Dee.

"We have a concert Monday at the FMU PAC amphitheater, group from Charlotte coming in to do a praise and worship hour starting at 5:30. Bring a chair and bring an umbrella just in case," Scott said.

More than a third of the way through the year it has already been a successful one for the Florence Corps, Scott said.

The Corps building on Hoffmeyer Road recently received the donation of a combination walk in freezer/cooler.

"Recently received a cooler that allows us to receive larger donations of frozen goods we can put in our pantry.

"This has been an ongoing need for us. As God provides, there appears frozen food, and we haven't had a place to put it. Now we do," Scott said. "We're ready."

"God loves us, God is good to us. It has been a need we've had for quite some time. God was able to put a donor who was able to meet that need and did so out of the graciousness of his heart," Scott said.

Scott said it wasn't coincidence the Florence Corps had just the place to put the cooler.

"The perfect space. It wasn't a good space, it was a perfect space," Scott said. The room is adjacent to both the fellowship hall and the building's kitchen. "We provided the room and he provided the freezer and cooler."

"We randomly have people who have an order made up and something happens, it is misordered, and they'll show up with a load of frozen food we're able to take and distribute to our clients."

In the next couple of weeks the Army will be in summer camp season.

"We are getting ready for summer camp. A month from now we'll have kids at camps in North Carolina. We're sending a group of kids here to our music conservatory — a monthlong camp that will do intensive music education," Scott said.

"We believe summer camp changes things. That's what our thrust is over the next couple months," Scott said.

"There absolutely are scholarships available. There's no child who needs to go to camp that shouldn't give us a call and we'll work it out," Scott said.

Attendees will get the full summer camp experience from archery to boating, arts and crafts, running and playing, swimming and other activities.

The Army also has a new program in Florence geared toward a more adult population.

"It's called Bible Brunch and Bingo. It's a program specifically for older people who are not going to work every day. It gives them a chance to come over, spend some time, eat a meal, read some Word, play some bingo so they're not sitting at home by themselves," Scott said.

For more information on this program, or any program, the Army can be reached in Florence at 843-662-4461 and is located at 2210 Hoffmeyer Road.