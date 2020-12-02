Same leadership, same issues for SC's budget committee

"This cannot continue," Smith said. "This is about the fourth kick of the mule we've had as a General Assembly."

Lucas has repeatedly accused the utility of lying, and said he would fire the entire Santee Cooper board and all senior managers if he could.

"However, I do predict and will applaud your ultimate removal from your positions in the appropriate manner," Lucas wrote in an April letter.

The one big change in committees Wednesday was forced by a departure: House Judiciary member Chris Murphy, a Republican from North Charleston, took over as chairman, replacing Peter McCoy, who resigned from the House after being named U.S. attorney for South Carolina last year.

Murphy predicted a busy year as his committee gets the first crack at drawing new state House and Senate and U.S. House districts after the 2020 census. He also plans to usher along criminal justice reform bills, which Lucas said are a priority.

Lucas handed out committee assignments as representatives met briefly on the House floor Wednesday, marking the end of the two-day organizational session. They won't meet again until the 124th session starts on Jan. 12.