Sand clay pit could be coming to Alligator Road

FLORENCE, S.C. — A sand and clay pit could be coming to Alligator Road.

The Florence County Council voted unanimously to approve a request from South Florence Developers to rezone 33.25 acres of a 101-acre property the company owns along Alligator Road to allow for the development of the mine.

Sand has several uses including in manufacturing, as a way to clear snow and ice from roads and to replace sand that has been eroded from beaches. Clay can be used for bricks, cement or pottery.

K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr., Florence County administrator, told the council that South Florence Developers requested to have 33.25 acres in the back part of the property along Middle Swamp rezoned from residential to a less restrictive zoning to facilitate the opening of a sand and clay pit mine on the site.

"Once it has sustained its usefulness, it will be a water feature when the mine is decommissioned and no longer needed," Smith said. "It will be required to meet all applicable setbacks from all adjacent properties."

He added that South Florence Developers plans to have the front portion of the property become residential.

The ordinance will likely be before the Florence County Council for third and final approval at the council's April meeting.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.