Sand clay pit could be coming to Alligator Road

FLORENCE, S.C. — A sand and clay pit could be coming to Alligator Road.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously to approve a request from South Florence Developers to rezone 33.25 acres of a 101-acre property the company owns along Alligator Road to allow for the development of the mine.
Sand has several uses including in manufacturing, as a way to clear snow and ice from roads and to replace sand that has been eroded from beaches. Clay can be used for bricks, cement or pottery.
K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr., Florence County administrator, told the council that South Florence Developers requested to have 33.25 acres in the back part of the property along Middle Swamp rezoned from residential to a less restrictive zoning to facilitate the opening of a sand and clay pit mine on the site.
"Once it has sustained its usefulness, it will be a water feature when the mine is decommissioned and no longer needed," Smith said. "It will be required to meet all applicable setbacks from all adjacent properties."
He added that South Florence Developers plans to have the front portion of the property become residential.
The ordinance will likely be before the Florence County Council for third and final approval at the council's April meeting.
OTHER FLORENCE COUNTY COUNCIL ACTION
At its March meeting on Thursday, the Florence County Council:
• Approved on third and final reading an ordinance including three economic development projects in Marion County into a joint county industrial park.
• Approved on second reading two ordinances amending the county's zoning ordinance.
• Held the introduction of an ordinance rezoning property located at 2021 Hazelwood Lane, authorizing a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Ice, including the Project Ice property into a joint county industrial park with Marion County, and authorizing a joint county industrial park agreement with Williamsburg County.
• Reappointed Joey McMillan to serve on the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, appointed Julie Maxhem and Warren Snell to serve on the governing board of the Florence Center and recommended Frances Feagin to serve on the Pee Dee Mental Health Center board.
• Approved a change order to a contract with C.R. Jackson construction of Florence to pave additional roads in Council Districts 1 (Jason Springs) and 6 (H. Steven DeBerry IV) in the amount of $598,873 to be funded from second penny sales tax funds ($431,000), District 1 road fee funds ($38,785) and District 6 road fee funds ($129,088).
• Approved a change order to a contract with Palmetto Construction to repave additional roads in Districts 8 (Buddy Brand) and 9 (Willard Dorriety) in the amount of $298,408 to be funded from second penny sales tax funds.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $20,000 from Council District 1 (Jason Springs) road fee funds to pave a county-owned parking lot in Lake City.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $61,000 from Council District 9 (Willard Dorriety) road fee funds to resurface and patch Third Loop Road extension.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $10,500 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) infrastructure funding allocation to fund litter pick up at the Interstate 95/U.S. 52 interchange and on Howe Springs Road.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $7,509.60 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure funding allocation for stone to be placed on a parking lot at Johnsonville High School.
• Approved the coroner's purchase of three mobile fingerprint scanners in the amount of up to $6,180 to be funded from various council districts' infrastructure funding allocations.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $2,100 from Council District 3 (Dr. Alphonso Bradley) road fee funds for stone to be placed on Pisgah Road.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $1,500 from Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) infrastructure funding allocation to Elmer Delara to clean up litter on Red Bug Lane.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $1,728.09 to pay for a pipe for a ditch on Cedarbrook Drive to be funded from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure funding allocation.
• Approved the expenditure of up to $875 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) road fee funds for a load of stone to be put on Mill Branch Road.
• Approved a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month.
• Approved proclamations naming March 2021 as Disabilities Awareness Month and the week of April 11 to 17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
• Received the report from the county's administration and finance committee for county attorney Malloy McEachin to negotiate a contract related to an industrial property in eastern Florence County.
• Appointed Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. to serve on a panel to evaluate third penny sales tax program management proposals.
• Authorized the addition of a part-time medical director for the county EMS department.
• Approved a budget neutral reclassification of a position of a records clerk in the Lake City magistrate's office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.