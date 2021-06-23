Sankofa festival to return for 20th year on July 3

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's annual Sankofa Festival, following a year's hiatus for COVID-19, will return for its 20th year to celebrate and learn about African and African American history and culture through dance, drumming, drama, song, food and storytelling.

This year's festival will take place in the air-conditioned comfort of the SiMT July 3, 1-8 p.m. on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The festival was founded on the West African symbol Sankofa — a word in the Fante language of Ghana that translates into “go back and fetch it.”

"Go back and fetch our history and bring it forth to current and future generations," said Imani Colclough in an announcement on this year's festival.

Festival-goers get the chance to learn West African dance moves, as well as enjoy reggae music from the group Mystic Vibrations, among a number of other performances and activities.

Performers at this year's event will include R&B Superstar Tweet, Reggae Band Mystic Vibrations, Jazz and R&B band A Sign of The Times, Justine Roberts Performing Arts Academy, Dj Kato, LaRocque Bey, Rhythmology, and more.

This year's event will be hosted by 106.3‘s Big P and Indie Artist Anna B.