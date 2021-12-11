Santa, candy herald Christmas' arrival in Pamplico

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Candy flew as Santa Claus rode into Pamplico Saturday morning atop a fire engine, escorted by two grinches, a bunch of Shriners, a couple of politicians, a collection of vintage tractors, some motorcycles and the Hannah-Pamplico High School JROTC and cheerleaders.

Parade float riders — and sometimes the drivers — hurled candy to children lined up along the parade route.

Several children collected a bucket, or large baggie, full of candy. One parent commented that the children didn't get that much candy trick-or-treating.

The parade gave S.C. Senate candidates Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach a chance to press the flesh and be seen.

This year's parade ran from Iris Drive north along Pamplico Highway into downtown Pamplico.