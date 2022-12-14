Santa delivers toys, joy and energy to Pee Dee Center

FLORENCE, S.C. — Christmas came early Wednesday, loaded up in cars, cruisers and a fire engine, to several dorms at the Pee Dee center in Florence as a collection of public servants stepped up, adopted dorms and delivered the goods.

To announce their presence the caravan of cars was led on a center-wide parade with blue lights flashing and the fire engine's siren wailing as residents were led out of their dorms to wave at the passing spectacle.

"We adopt this dorm every year for Christmas," said Naomi Manning with the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Santa, with the aid of several volunteer elves, read off the recipients' names and made sure they all got at least one hug or pat on the back from him. In return he was greeted with a seemingly never-ending string of thousand-watt smiles and return hugs.

"We are, we enjoy this. This is a part of us," Manning said of the healing properties of a good deed well done. "When we see the residents out here waving and just happy to get a gift, that does a whole lot for us."

The joy on the residents face was priceless.

"They appreciate a whole lot. No matter what it is they enjoy it," Manning said of the gifts delivered to the residents.

The residents fill out letters to Santa, or get someone to help them with their letters, and the letters are delivered to the agencies where they were divvied up between the officers who choose recipients and then to fulfill their Christmas wish list.

The gifts, and the givers, mean so much to the residents this time of year.

"It's giving more joy. A lot of ties they're not with their families, or friends and families they usually be with, and they have a lot of memories of that," said John Brown of Pee Dee Special Needs.

"When the community comes together to bring them gifts it not only brings them excitement but also energy and they look forward to next year," Brown said.

The turnout, with the parade and all, may be the biggest gift of all for the residents, Brown said.

"I'm grateful and happy the community is coming out to the facility and bringing joy to the individuals," Brown said. "We're here every day trying to bring joy and happiness to them but it's good to see the community come out. They have new faces, new energies and they get a chance to see people do care."