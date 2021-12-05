 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa, Grinch lead Florence Lions Club's 38th Annual Toy Run
0 Comments
featured

Santa, Grinch lead Florence Lions Club's 38th Annual Toy Run

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 38th Annual Florence Lions Club Toy Run motorcycle ride Sunday wound its way through Florence about 300 riders and six minutes long -- all for a good cause.

"Couldn't have asked for a better day," said Billy Jarrell with the club as he waved a red Santa hat to get riders attention and to line up the bikes for departure in the Florence Center parking lot.

"Last year we had about 250 riders and we're expecting more this year," said Peggy Hudson who, along with Jarrell, make the parade happen for the club.

Hudson worked the registration table where riders paid their entry fee, or donated a new toy -- or both -- as they registered to ride.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They could also purchase raffle tickets and T-shirts.

The ride went from the Florence Center to the Florence County Fairgrounds where chicken bog and a silent auction awaited their arrival.

The toy run is the club's largest fundraiser of the year with the proceeds destined for Lions programs throughout the year.

Hudson said the toys collected will be distributed to area fire departments as well as Lighthouse Ministries and the club will make a cash donation to the Salvation Army for their Christmas program.

Money will also be used for the club's Good Fellas program at Christmas, its eyesight programs which include a partnership with Florence One Schools, Camp Leo for blind children and seeing eye dogs, Hudson said.

The run was escorted through Florence by a small army of Florence Police who lined up at intersections along Palmetto Street.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year
Local News

Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School assistant principal named South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year

PAMPLICO, S.C. – The gymnasium of Hannah-Pamplico Elementary-Middle School was filled with cheering students Wednesday afternoon. But the students weren’t cheering for a basketball or volleyball team. Instead, the students were cheering as Assistant Principal Amy McAllister was named the 2022 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert