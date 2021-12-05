Santa, Grinch lead Florence Lions Club's 38th Annual Toy Run

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 38th Annual Florence Lions Club Toy Run motorcycle ride Sunday wound its way through Florence about 300 riders and six minutes long -- all for a good cause.

"Couldn't have asked for a better day," said Billy Jarrell with the club as he waved a red Santa hat to get riders attention and to line up the bikes for departure in the Florence Center parking lot.

"Last year we had about 250 riders and we're expecting more this year," said Peggy Hudson who, along with Jarrell, make the parade happen for the club.

Hudson worked the registration table where riders paid their entry fee, or donated a new toy -- or both -- as they registered to ride.

They could also purchase raffle tickets and T-shirts.

The ride went from the Florence Center to the Florence County Fairgrounds where chicken bog and a silent auction awaited their arrival.

The toy run is the club's largest fundraiser of the year with the proceeds destined for Lions programs throughout the year.