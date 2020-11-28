 Skip to main content
Santa on a tractor rings in Florence farmers market holiday season
Santa on a tractor rings in Florence farmers market holiday season

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Center Farmers Market ushered in the holiday season Saturday with Santa Claus on a tractor and a host of extras to go along with him.

"This is the small-business Saturday version of the night holiday market," said Jennie Peze as she oversaw the opening moments of the market.

Vendors occupied all the usual positions and a few parking lot spaces as a crowd worked its way through the market.

"Santa is here to greet people from a distance and let people take pictures with him before he goes back to work," Peze said.

The jolly old elf was perched atop a New Holland Workmaster 50 Tractor courtesy Altman Tractor.

The market windows were decorated by the West Florence Beta Club and Forest Lake Greenhouses.

The event also offered hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting over an open fire.

