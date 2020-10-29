Santa to arrive Nov. 14 at Magnolia Mall

FLORENCE, S.C. − Santa will returns to Magnolia Mall this holiday season with in-person and virtual options available – capturing the holiday spirit with a family photo or visit with Santa.
Santa and his reindeer will arrive on Nov. 14 at Magnolia Mall to kick off the holiday season. In an effort to create touchless experiences and accommodate varying levels of visitor comfort, Santa will be available at Magnolia Mall via numerous experiences and offerings.
Reserve your spot to have a picture taken with Santa and continue the beloved holiday tradition. This year, for the safety of visitors and himself, Santa will be stationed behind a Plexiglas protection shield with a bench in front for visitors to sit. Guests will be able to interact with Santa through the shield, and when it comes time for pictures, guests and Santa will be permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap.
For an added bonus, Monday through Thursday, visitors can upgrade their experience and schedule story time with Santa.
For a virtual experience, interact with Santa from the comfort of your home this holiday season. Make a reservation to join a special five-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa, and as a fun gift, keep a priceless recording of the conversation as a takeaway.
Family pet photos will be taken on Mondays. Starting the first Monday after Santa’s arrival, bring the family and the family pet for photos with Santa every Monday through Dec. 14.
To capture a family photo or an image for your holiday card, make a reservation for a family photo on their holiday backdrop before heading over to visit Santa.
Visits without photos with Santa are free and are sure to put a smile a child’s face. Although visits with Santa are free, reservations are still required. Santa will be at Magnolia Mall from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are required for all Santa and photo offerings. All pictures will be available in digital and print formats. To learn more about photo packages and to make reservations for a Santa visit or photo experience, visit the mall's website at shopmagnoliamall.com/.
