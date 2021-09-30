Santee Electric adds solar farm near Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. – Santee Electric Cooperative has added another solar farm.

The cooperative announced it had energized 125 kilowatts of generating capacity at a solar farm near Andrews.

“We are excited to give our members an affordable, safe, and reliable option for solar energy. Community Solar is terrific,” said Rob Ardis, Santee Electric CEO.

“SEC is proud to leave a positive environmental footprint and benefit our members at the same time,” said Jay Kirby, vice president of public affairs.

The new farm is composed of 472 panels and three inverters. One block, or kW of capacity, is equal to 3.75 panels. It was energized in June. The farm has already produced enough energy to power nearly 10 million iPhones and 32 tons of CO2 emission and counting.

Santee Electric also offers its members a chance to subscribe to get energy from the farm. Members can choose up to five blocks to subscribe to at the site for a minimum of a two-year period.

One block is equal to approximately 150 kilowatt-hours, which is 12% of an average home’s monthly use. Five blocks are equal to approximately 750 kilowatt-hours, which is 60% of an average home’s monthly use.