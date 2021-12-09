Santee Electric Cooperative's $10 million investment gets approval of Florence County Council

The county council also voted to rescind a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with XEL Florence and Med3000 for a property on Celebration Boulevard that will allow the companies to sell the property. Information provided to the council indicates the county can rescind the agreement because the companies did not file necessary paperwork with the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

An ordinance involving Project Lightning Bolt, possibly the former Clarios recycling center, will be removed from the county council agenda going forward due to a county council rule that removes ordinances from the agenda after 12 months without activity.

More economic development activity could be on the horizon for the county council.

Ordinances authorizing fee in lieu of tax agreements with Projects Star and Longshot and adding the properties the companies would operate from into metaphorical joint county industrial parks were deferred at Thursday's meeting.

Project Star is expected to result in a $6.7 million investment in Florence County.