Santee Electric Cooperative's $10 million investment gets approval of Florence County Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santee Electric Cooperative's expected $10 million investment in Florence County has gotten the go-ahead from the Florence County Council.
The Florence County Council voted unanimously to approve the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative, previously known to the council as Project Swift.
The ordinance calls for the company to make a $10 million investment in certain electrical infrastructure including land, buildings and equipment at various unspecified places in the county.
Santee Electric serves much of the southern and central parts of Florence County. The remainder of the county is split between Duke Energy and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.
The agreement calls for the county to provide a 30-year fee in lieu of taxes agreement with an assessment ratio of 6% and the current millage at the project locations in the county. It adds a minimum amount of payment of $713,149.78 but this gets reduced by 2% per year for the first 10 years of the agreement.
The agreement contains clawback provisions if the company fails to meet its end of the deal.
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. told the council before the vote that the fee agreement would only apply to any new investments Santee makes in the county. He added that the savings the company would receive would go into a company-operated county economic development fund.
The county council also voted to rescind a fee in lieu of taxes agreement with XEL Florence and Med3000 for a property on Celebration Boulevard that will allow the companies to sell the property. Information provided to the council indicates the county can rescind the agreement because the companies did not file necessary paperwork with the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
An ordinance involving Project Lightning Bolt, possibly the former Clarios recycling center, will be removed from the county council agenda going forward due to a county council rule that removes ordinances from the agenda after 12 months without activity.
More economic development activity could be on the horizon for the county council.
Ordinances authorizing fee in lieu of tax agreements with Projects Star and Longshot and adding the properties the companies would operate from into metaphorical joint county industrial parks were deferred at Thursday's meeting.
Project Star is expected to result in a $6.7 million investment in Florence County.
The third reading of the ordinances involving the company have been deferred since the council's December 2019 meeting. In January, the council voted to suspend the automatic provision removing an ordinance from its agenda after 12 months without activity. The council voted in May in favor of a resolution asking South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to keep the county boundaries in place to allow the project to move forward. A similar resolution was approved in the Darlington County Council in June.