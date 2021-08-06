 Skip to main content
Sardis home destroyed by Thursday night fire
Sardis home destroyed by Thursday night fire

SARDIS, S.C. -- The resident and his dog of a single-family home in the 4700 block of Sardis Highway Thursday night safely escaped a fire that destroyed the home.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters were dispatched to the residence shortly before 10 p.m. and arrived to find the home heavily involved with fire, according to a release from the agency.

"An aggressive attack brought the fire under control in a matter of minutes with units staying on scene for a couple more hours for overhaul," a department official wrote in the release posted to Facebook.

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded three engines, four tankers and command staff and were assisted at the scene with automatic mutual aid from Howe Springs Fire Rescue which responded an engine and tanker.

Timmonsville Rescue Squad, Florence County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Duke Energy also responded units to assist.

The fire is being investigated by the sheriff's office, according to the release.

