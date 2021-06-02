Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters conduct smoke detector blitz

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters, in tandem with Fire Save SC and South Carolina State Fire, did a community smoke alarm blitz in Timmonsville on Wednesday.

In their community outreach firefighters were able to install 64 new smoke alarms and seven new carbon monoxide alarms in 19 residences while building relationships within the community, according to the Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department.

"We thank all of the members of all agencies involved that volunteered their time to come and support this great cause in efforts to continue reducing the risk to the members of our community," the agency said.

The department said it has plans to conduct future blitzes in the community.

Any residents who have concerns their smoke alarms aren't working, are outdated or that the house doesn't have enough of them can contact the department at (843) 346-5555 x103 for an assessment and, if necessary, a fix of any problem.