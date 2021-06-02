 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters conduct smoke detector blitz
0 comments

Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters conduct smoke detector blitz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters, in tandem with Fire Save SC and South Carolina State Fire, did a community smoke alarm blitz in Timmonsville on Wednesday.

In their community outreach firefighters were able to install 64 new smoke alarms and seven new carbon monoxide alarms in 19 residences while building relationships within the community, according to the  Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department.

"We thank all of the members of all agencies involved that volunteered their time to come and support this great cause in efforts to continue reducing the risk to the members of our community," the agency said.

The department said it has plans to conduct future blitzes in the community.

Any residents who have concerns their smoke alarms aren't working, are outdated or that the house doesn't have enough of them can contact the department at (843) 346-5555 x103 for an assessment and, if necessary, a fix of any problem.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence police searching identities for assault suspects
Local News

Florence police searching identities for assault suspects

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is searching for the identify two people suspected of an assault. The police department released two photos Thursday evening seeking to learn the identities of two individuals suspected of an assault at the Days Inn located at 140 Dunbarton Dr. If a person has any information pertaining to the identification of both or either suspect, they are asked to contact Investigator J. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert