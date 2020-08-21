Sardis-Timmonsville news into new Ballpark Road diggs

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department on Wednesday officially opened for business its fifth station — one it will someday share with Florence County EMS.
For the time being, though, Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department has Station No. 5 all to itself — or at least one bay of the station.
"There'll be two ambulances here when they get the funding," Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Denis said, alluding to the empty bay and living quarters across from the current occupant of the station — a commercial chassis engine.
The Ballpark Road location will put the engine adjacent to Honda, about two blocks from Interstate 95 and several miles from downtown Timmonsville.
"It is going to be faster to get on the interstate either way and it's going to help us with town because we'll run three engines to town fires," Dennis said.
The department is one of three that have responsibility for Interstate 95 — West Florence Fire Rescue and Windy Hill Fire Company being the other two.
"Us and West Florence (Fire Rescue) do (Exit) 157 and we do 153 and the 150 and all the way up to the 146," Dennis said. The departments cover about 10 Florence County miles and have an agreement to support Sumter County firefighters if they need the help.
The department also covers Honda South Carolina in support of the plant's fire brigade.
Dennis said the department has also requested from Florence County Council funds to purchase a new fire truck which would allow for a shuffle of trucks to put a newer truck in Station No. 5.
A decision on the funds hasn't yet been made, Dennis said.
Either way, the new station and the truck stationed there will come in handy.
Dennis said a move to cut down on the number of medical calls the department runs stabilized the number of calls the department answers but so far hasn't reduced the number.
With West Florence growth spreading further west the number of runs the department will make in the future is likely only to increase, Dennis said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.