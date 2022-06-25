Saturday afternoon fire destroys Florence County barn

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several firefighters late Saturday evening were treated for heat as they battled a barn fire on South Cashua Drive at the corner of South Knollwood Road.

West Florence firefighters responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the reported fire and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the barn.

Sardis-Timmonsville and City of Florence firefighters quickly joined the attack on the fire while Howe Springs firefighters responded to stand by to respond to West Florence's dispatches while the fire burned.

Medics with Florence County EMS treated several firefighters while they worked to ensure others were drinking water.

West Florence Fire Chief Howard Worrell said the barn and its contents -- two tractors and some furniture -- were destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to an adjacent building.

Florence County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.