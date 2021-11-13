Saturday Darlington County crash kills one person

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Center Road.
The 3:45 p.m. crash happened when a 2012 Nissan that was north-bound on Center Road failed to yield the right of way at the Indian Branch Road intersection and was struck by a 2004 Hyundai SUV, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Nissan, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash. The driver of the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.