Saturday Darlington County crash kills one person
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Indian Branch Road and Center Road.

The 3:45 p.m. crash happened when a 2012 Nissan that was north-bound on Center Road failed to yield the right of way at the Indian Branch Road intersection and was struck by a 2004 Hyundai SUV, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan, who was wearing a seat belt, died in the crash. The driver of the SUV, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Lee said.

