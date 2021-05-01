Saturday fire heavily damages home of Darla Moore

FLORENCE, S.C. — The home of Art Fields patron and major USC donor Darla Moore was heavily damaged by fire on Saturday.

Moore, who was home at the time, was able to safely escape the fire as did her dogs, all with the assistance of her security detail.

South Lynches Fire Rescue firefighters responded at 11:29 to the report of a structure fire at 1 Pine Bay Road in Florence County and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire visible from the center of the residence, according to information from South Lynches Fire Chief Robbie Steele.

Steele called for a second alarm on the fire and received mutual aid from surrounding departments.

Firefighters and equipment from Clarendon County, Olanta Fire Rescue, Howe Springs Fire Rescue and Williamsburg County responded along with medics from Florence and Williamsburg counties EMS.

Firefighters were supported on the scene by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and sheriff's deputies.

Steele said it took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze and, as of 2:17 p.m., firefighters were still working overhaul of the home and extinguishing hot spots.

The fire never broke through the roof of the home.