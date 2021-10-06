Saturday Florence walk will highlight veteran, service member suicides

FLORENCE, S.C. − The third annual 22K Ruck for 22 will take place Saturday ,and while it will be different, it also will be very much the same.
Different in where it will start and end, the same in the route, said organizer Shawn Laurie.
In a nod to sponsor LocalMotive, the ruck will start there this year.
“Start there, they’ll have a taco truck there for breakfast. Hoping for taco truck to return and have drink at the (LocalMotive). They will donate to our organization for every beer sold,” Laurie said.
Other sponsors for this year’s walk are Florence Toyota, HopeHealth and Soldier Solutions, a military T-shirt company.
The mission of the walk is to draw attention to service member and veteran suicides − something that is trending up as a result of the COVID pandemic.
“We’re going this to raise money for veteran suicides,” Laurie said. “We have an epidemic. When you lose 30 veterans a day to suicide, that’s an epidemic.”
Laurie said it is important for anyone contemplating suicide to know, “You’re not alone.”
“Don’t give up. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring us,” he said.
LocalMotive is located with Naturally Outdoors and the Bean Bar on West Palmetto Street along Jeffries Creek and the Florence Rail Trail − an integral part of the ruck route.
The route, though, will remain the same − the rail trail past the Florence Center along Woody Jones Boulevard to South Ebenezer Road and back to the rail trail.
“Hopefully we get a good turnout. I hope we have a good turnout from Florence, but I have about 70 people from across the nation who have registered,” Laurie said.
As it was last year, the ruck will take place with COVID numbers high, but this year slowly declining as the delta variant surge passes.
Laurie said the ruck will encourage social distancing, but masks won’t be required.
“I feel like I’m trying to be responsible because I don’t want to put people at risk,” Laurie said. “I have the mentality that we’re Americans, we’re free and we have the choice to decide what we want to do. If you don’t feel safe gathering, don’t come. I don’t feel like stopping. I want to keep going.”
Many people who are registered to attend have already been vaccinated, Laurie said.
“I feel its important to keep going, keep with the mission,” Laurie said. “Even if Florence got shut down and they said no gathering whatsoever, I’d be out there by myself. I’d walk by myself just to say I’m here and I do what I do.”
For more information on the walk, email Laurie at shawnlaurie79@yahoo.com or reach out to him on Facebook Instagram or Tik Tok at either Shawn Laurie or The Veterans Guy.