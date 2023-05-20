FLORENCE, S.C. — A steady stream of people Saturday morning passed through the area behind Naturally Outdoors along Jeffries Creek in Florence as part of HillRaiser 2023, an event to benefit High Hill Bike+Run Park in Florence.

The park, situated along both sides of the end of Prosperity Way east to Interstate 95, is set up for mountain biking and trail running — and is expanding.

With High Hill this is the current parkland; it's about four miles," said Scott Murphy as he pointed to a map of the current park and its planned expansion. "The city just bought two parcels and that's 40 acres. It's about 50 percent more land."

"The green is what we want to build and it'll expand it about two to four miles. We're hoping to go to six to eight miles (of trail)," Murphy said.

The park currently contains trails that vary in difficulty to allow beginners and veterans to be challenged safely.

Murphy is with Outside Florence, an organization that is just getting started but which already has a mission — to promote Florence parks and green space.

"Florence Outside is a group of local businesses that have organized around the idea that parks and green space are essential city infrastructure," Murphy said. "We're trying to convene, organize people around that idea to demonstrate to the city we really care about it. We think that now is an important time for the city to be looking at those things as it embarks on some accelerated growth opportunities."

The ultimate goal is to see Florence neighborhoods connected to other neighborhoods, parks and commercial districts by parks and trails, he said.

"The vision is laid out in planning documents," Murphy said. "We don't have any new ideas; we just asking that ideas that exist in our planning documents be implemented and for the city to spend some time looking at it."

"This is hopefully more than just drawing a crowd. We're figuring out who is present, who cares about these things and to organize ourselves," Murphy said.

Organization, he said, is the key to being able to better advocate in the planning and implementation of the city's outdoor parks and recreation development.

High Hill park is not the only park set for expansion — the Florence Rail Trail that run from beside Walmart, by Lowe's and behind McLeod Health and Fitness Center will soon run all the way out to the city's soccer complex.

"Right now there's already plans and funding in place to expand to the soccer complex," Murphy said.

"There's some legal issues, some easements and signing, but it's all laid out and just have to dot i's and cross t's," Murphy said.

"Currently the rail trail heading west ends at Ebenezer Park and it will go across Ebenezer there at Trinity (Presbyterian Church) and run down the old rail bed and then take a left across Middle Swamp and hit the back side of the soccer complex. It'll add about another mile and a half. the trail is currently about two miles from McLeod to Ebenezer," Murphy said.

In addition to the organizational aspect of Saturday's event, attendees could try out and purchase bicycles and explore wildlife with Black Creek Wildlife Center — which brought a skunk, a snake and a turtle.

To contact Florence Outside email Murphy at scott@naturallyoutdoors.com