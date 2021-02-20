Saturday morning fire damages Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A smoke alarm Saturday morning alerted a Florence family in time for them to escape their burning Damon Drive residence.
The family at 2016 Damon Drive was upstairs when the smoke alarms in the home went off, said Acting Battalion Chief Matthew Jackson.
The first engine company in was able to quickly control the blaze and firefighters soon able to extinguish it and limit damage to the living room area, Jackson said.
Jackson said the cause of the fire was undetermined but not suspicious.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.