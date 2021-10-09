Saturday night fire destroys Florence mobile home

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An inmate who died at the Florence County Detention Center hanged himself according to a lawsuit filed Friday. Attorneys for Kim Rogers Turner, the personal representative of the estate of Lloyd Bradley Turner, filed a summons and complaint in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas alleging that Florence County, its sheriff's office, the detention center and a doctor and a nurse committed medical malpractice that led to Lloyd Bradley Turner's 2019 death.