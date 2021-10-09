 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday night fire destroys Florence mobile home
0 Comments
top story

Saturday night fire destroys Florence mobile home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Windy Hill firefighters were dispatched, along with automatic mutual aid from the City of Florence, tp 1421 Gilbert Drive about 6:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully involved, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading but were unable to save the structure.

Medics with Florence County EMS and deputies with Florence County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Lawsuit says Florence County Detention Center inmate who died in 2019 committed suicide

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An inmate who died at the Florence County Detention Center hanged himself according to a lawsuit filed Friday. Attorneys for Kim Rogers Turner, the personal representative of the estate of Lloyd Bradley Turner, filed a summons and complaint in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas alleging that Florence County, its sheriff's office, the detention center and a doctor and a nurse committed medical malpractice that led to Lloyd Bradley Turner's 2019 death. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert