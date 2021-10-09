Saturday night fire destroys Florence mobile home

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night.
Windy Hill firefighters were dispatched, along with automatic mutual aid from the City of Florence, tp 1421 Gilbert Drive about 6:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully involved, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading but were unable to save the structure.
Medics with Florence County EMS and deputies with Florence County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.