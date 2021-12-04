Saturday race supported bull dog rescue organization

FLORENCE, S.C. — Dog lovers hit the streets around Second Loop Road and Irby Street on Saturday in the Fourth Annual Wiggle 2 the Finish 5K.

The race is run to support Bullies to the Rescue — and organization dedicated to the rescue of English and French Bulldogs, said Kristina Johnson with the Charlotte-based organization.

"They have a lot of health problems. People get them as puppies and can't take care of them," Johnson said.

This year's run is especially poignant for the organization as one of its rescues, Iily Belle, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

"We have decided to focus on supporting other bullies like her. Our goal is to not only raise money to financially support their ongoing medical costs but to provide them with their best Christmas yet," according to the information on the race at simplytiming.com.

Ethan Hickey was the overall winner of the race with a time of 18:15 while Kaylana Burroughs was the top female finisher, fourth place overall, with a time of 20:33.