Saturday truck fire shuts down I-95 near Sardis

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A truck fire Saturday morning backed up southbound traffic on Interstate 95 while firefighters and recovery crews worked the scene.
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the fire, which was in the first trailer of a tandem tractor-trailer.
Firefighters arrived to find the first trailer about 30% involved and used an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to the second trailer, according to the fire department.
Both lanes of traffic were shut down initially and one reopened as firefighters gained control over the blaze.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Truck Service of Florence also responded, the recovery crew to help remove fire debris — and the burned trailer — from the scene.
