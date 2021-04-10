Saturday's Lake City fishing derby offered fun for parents, children

LAKE CITY, S.C. — About 100 people turned out Saturday for Florence County Parks & Recreation's second fishing derby — the first one having taken place in 2019.

The last time the fishing derby took place the 100-or-so children in attendance caught more than 700 fish, said Nate Dawsey of the parks department.

This year, Dawsey said, he wasn't sure what the turnout would be but, overall, he was happy with it.

"We provide everything, including food and drinks when we break at 11:30," Dawsey said.

And by everything he meant fishing rods for those who didn't have one, bait, a freshly stocked lake, T-shirts while they lasted and an endless supply of encouraging words.

Saturday's event had children reeling in crappie, bass, bluegill, brim and the occasional turtle — some more than once as they were caught and released.

Parents and children posed for selfies with their fish as they reeled them in and cast them back.

A trophy was handed out at lunch to the fishers who caught the most fish based on tallies kept at tables strategically placed around the lake.