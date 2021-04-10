Saturday's Lake City fishing derby offered fun for parents, children

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies with the agency's narcotics unit with support from two SWAT teams served a search warrant at a Tara Village residence knows as Margaweedaville, arrested two people and seized drugs and cash.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are searching for a Chevrolet Z-71 pickup truck in connection with an early Friday morning incident in which two people were wounded and several buildings along Church Street sprayed with gunfire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate three people they want to talk to in connection with the slaying of two motorists on US 76 near Alligator Road.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway.
Terry Galloway and daughter McKinlie and best friend Emma Kate Rogers pose with a freshly caught fish Saturday morning during Florence County Parks & Recreation’s fishing derby at Lake City’s lake.