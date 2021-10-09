Saturday's ruckers hike to raise awareness of veteran suicides

FLORENCE, S.C. − Approximately 50 people hit the trails, sidewalks and Ebenezer Road on Saturday morning to draw attention to veteran suicides as part of the 22K Ruck for 22.

This year's ruck started and ended at LocalMotive on West Palmetto Street and the Florence Rail Trail − a fortuitous thing for event organizer Shawn Laurie, whose boot came apart about a quarter of the way through the first of two laps along the course.

"It just started peeling, and the whole thing flew off," Laurie said of the sole of his left boot as he expressed his determination to finish at least one lap at the same he he crunched though about 10 yards of acorns on the sidewalk.

"I have to attempt to get all the way around to get back to Naturally Outdoors, if I decide to get some shoes," Laurie said.

This third annual ruck featured hikers from as far away as Texas, Oklahoma and Minnesota, Laurie said.

Laurie's story was one of several on the course Saturday.

Dawn Humphies hit the road with her father's ashes in her ruck sack.

"He's part of the statistic we walk for today," she said.

Beth Keisler hit the course with six flags from veteran fraternal organizations that, at the end of the walk, were turned over to Pee Dee Boy Scouts to be respectfully retired by fire.